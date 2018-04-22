Ingredients

Peanut, Corn Syrup Solids, Sugar, Pea Protein, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed and Soybean), Mono and Diglycerides, Molasses, Magnesium Oxide, Niacinamide, Ferric Orthophosphate, Zinc Oxide, Copper Sulfate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More