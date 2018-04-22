Hover to Zoom
Jif Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter
16 ozUPC: 0005150025518
Product Details
Great fresh-roasted peanut taste—with 25% less fat!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (36 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar4g
Protein7g
Calcium16mg2%
Copper0.2mg20%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium65mg15%
Niacin8mg50%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Zinc1mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanut, Corn Syrup Solids, Sugar, Pea Protein, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed and Soybean), Mono and Diglycerides, Molasses, Magnesium Oxide, Niacinamide, Ferric Orthophosphate, Zinc Oxide, Copper Sulfate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
