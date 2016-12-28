Hover to Zoom
Jif Simply Creamy Peanut Butter
15.5 ozUPC: 0005150025527
Product Details
- Low Sodium, 33% Less Total Sugar than Regular Jiff Peanut Butter
- 7g Protein per Serving
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- 200 Calories Per 2 Tbsp
- Contains No Artificial Preservatives
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoon (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium17mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin5mg30%
Potassium205mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E2mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Made from Roasted Peanuts, Contains 2% or Less of: Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed and Soybean), Mono and Diglycerides, Molasses, Sugar, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
