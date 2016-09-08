Hover to Zoom
Jif to Go Natural Creamy Peanut Butter
8 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 0005150024307
Product Details
The delicious taste of Jif Natural Peanut Butter Spread in a convenient, right-sized cup. Perfect for dipping your favorite snacks!
- On the go peanut butter spread snack
- No Refrigeration Necessary
- Smooth, creamy peanut butter spread made from natural ingredients
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.5oz (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat20g25.64%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar5g
Protein10g
Calcium23mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin7mg45%
Potassium251mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E2mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Made from Peanuts, Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Molasses
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible