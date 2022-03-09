Jiffy Banana Muffin Mix
Product Details
JIFFY Banana Muffin Mix makes great muffins and so much more. With a box of JIFFY and a little imagination, the possibilities are delicious! Look for some great recipes on the box.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour , Sugar , Animal Shortening ( Lard , Hydrogenated Lard , Tocopherols Preservative , BHT Preservative ) , Banana Flakes , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Each Of : the Following : Salt , Baking Soda , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate , Soy Lecithin , Food Starch Modified , Monocalcium Phosphate , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Wheat Starch , Acacia ( Gum Arabic ) , Niacin , Tricalcium Phosphate , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid , Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More