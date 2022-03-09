Ingredients

Wheat Flour , Sugar , Animal Shortening ( Lard , Hydrogenated Lard , Tocopherols Preservative , BHT Preservative ) , Banana Flakes , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Each Of : the Following : Salt , Baking Soda , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate , Soy Lecithin , Food Starch Modified , Monocalcium Phosphate , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Wheat Starch , Acacia ( Gum Arabic ) , Niacin , Tricalcium Phosphate , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid , Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

