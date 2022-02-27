Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Jim Dandy Iron Fortified Quick Grits
1 lbUPC: 0001330011501
Purchase Options
Product Details
Jim Dandy Iron Fortified Quick Grits capture all the distinctive goodness of that real old country corn flavor. When served for breakfast, or in main meal dishes, Jim Dandy Grits are a taste of the Old South.
- Iron fortified
- Excellent source of iron - Contains 50% more of the Daily value for iron compared to our enriched quick grits
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
11.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate34g12%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron11mg60%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Corn Grits, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More