Jim Dandy Quick Grits
32 ozUPC: 0001330012307
For generations, Southern cooks have trusted the quality and convenience of Jim Dandy Quick Grits. Made from white corn, Jim Dandy Quick Grits cook up hot and creamy in just five minutes. Share the goodness of Jim Dandy Quick Grits with your family - not only for breakfast, but also in delicious side dishes and casseroles.
- Enriched
- Contains 30% More of the Daily Value for Folate DFE Compared to Unenriched Grits
- Cooks in 5 minutes!
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (46 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate38g12.67%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Iron1mg5.56%
Niacin2mg10%
Riboflavin0.1mg5.88%
Thiamin0.2mg13.33%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Corn Grits, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
