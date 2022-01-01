Jimmy Dean® Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick Perspective: front
Jimmy Dean® Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick Perspective: back
Jimmy Dean® Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick Perspective: right
Jimmy Dean® Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick Perspective: top
Jimmy Dean® Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick Perspective: bottom
Jimmy Dean® Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick

12 ct / 30 ozUPC: 0007790033494
Product Details

Stick to this morning routine, a savory sausage link inside a sweet blueberry pancake with Jimmy Dean Blueberry Pancakes and Sausage on a Stick. Whether you drizzle it with maple syrup or enjoy it on its own, this microwave breakfast treat is sure to be a hit with the whole family. With 6 grams of protein per serving, this heat and serve frozen breakfast food helps power your morning.

  • One 12 count package of Jimmy Dean Blueberry Pancakes and Sausage on a Stick
  • A savory sausage link dipped in sweet blueberry pancake batter
  • This microwave breakfast treat has 6 grams of protein per serving
  • Frozen breakfast food is ready in minutes
  • Easy to heat and serve
  • Enjoy this Jimmy Dean breakfast treat on its own or drizzled with maple syrup

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size2.54 OZ SERVING, 12 Servings Per Container
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g21%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium400mg17%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar10g0%
Protein6g8%
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0.6mcg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pancake Batter: Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Artificial Blueberry Flavored Nuggets (Dextrose, Corn Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Artificial Flavor, Salt, Corn Starch, Red #3, Blue #1), Soybean Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Artificial Flavor, Dried Egg Yolks, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Dry Milk. Cooked in Vegetable Oil. Fully Cooked Maple Sausage Link: Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Sugar, Soy Protein Concentrate, Contains 2% Or Less: Salt, Dextrose, Pork Stock (Pork Stock, Natural Flavor), Spices, Sodium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Monosodium Glutamate, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Modified Food Starch, Caramel Color, Potassium Lactate, Maple Syrup Solids, BHT, Citric Acid, Sodium Diacetate.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
