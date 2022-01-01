Jimmy Dean® Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick
Product Details
Stick to this morning routine, a savory sausage link inside a sweet blueberry pancake with Jimmy Dean Blueberry Pancakes and Sausage on a Stick. Whether you drizzle it with maple syrup or enjoy it on its own, this microwave breakfast treat is sure to be a hit with the whole family. With 6 grams of protein per serving, this heat and serve frozen breakfast food helps power your morning.
- One 12 count package of Jimmy Dean Blueberry Pancakes and Sausage on a Stick
- A savory sausage link dipped in sweet blueberry pancake batter
- This microwave breakfast treat has 6 grams of protein per serving
- Frozen breakfast food is ready in minutes
- Easy to heat and serve
- Enjoy this Jimmy Dean breakfast treat on its own or drizzled with maple syrup
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Pancake Batter: Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Artificial Blueberry Flavored Nuggets (Dextrose, Corn Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Artificial Flavor, Salt, Corn Starch, Red #3, Blue #1), Soybean Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Artificial Flavor, Dried Egg Yolks, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Dry Milk. Cooked in Vegetable Oil. Fully Cooked Maple Sausage Link: Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Sugar, Soy Protein Concentrate, Contains 2% Or Less: Salt, Dextrose, Pork Stock (Pork Stock, Natural Flavor), Spices, Sodium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Monosodium Glutamate, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Modified Food Starch, Caramel Color, Potassium Lactate, Maple Syrup Solids, BHT, Citric Acid, Sodium Diacetate.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More