Jimmy Dean Delights® Spinach & Egg White Plant Based Patty & Frittata Sandwich
Product Details
Launch your day with Jimmy Dean Delights® Plant Based Patty and Frittata Sandwiches. Each sandwich features a spinach and egg white frittata and a seasoned breakfast patty made from beans, brown rice, and quinoa, both topped with real cheese on a whole grain English muffin. Microwavable and ready in minutes, these portable sandwiches provide 15 grams of protein per serving. For a filling and quick meal at home or on the go, microwave and enjoy with yogurt or fruit. Today's your day to shine on.
- Wholesome plant based patty and a spinach and egg white frittata topped with cheese on an English muffin
- Contains 15 grams of protein per serving (serving size 1 sandwich)
- Perfect for a savory, portable breakfast
- Heat and eat sandwich ready in minutes for a quick meal
- Fully cooked and microwavable
- Keep frozen
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
English Muffin Made With Whole Grains: Water, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mono-Nitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Contains Less Than 2% Of: Degermed Yellow Corn Flour, Degermed Yellow Cornmeal, Sodium Bicarbonate, Fumaric Acid, Corn Starch, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate, Salt, Ammonium Chloride, Honey, Calcium Propionate And Potassium Sorbate (Preservatives), Soybean Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar, Fully Cooked Veggie And Grain Patty: Water, Textured Soy Protein Concentrate, Dehydrated Small Red Beans, Soybean Oil, Palm Oil, Egg White, Cooked Brown Rice, Cooked Red Quinoa, Soy Protein Isolate, Modified Cellulose, Oat Fiber, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Apple Extract, Soy Lecithin, Egg White Patty With Spinach And Caramelized Onion: Egg Whites, Spinach, Caramelized Yellow Onions, Modified Tapioca Starch, Carrageenan, Natural Flavor, Salt, Pasteurized Process American Cheese: [Milk, Water, Cream, Contains 2% Or Less Of Cheese Culture, Citric Acid, Color Added, Enzymes, Potassium Citrate, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate].
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More