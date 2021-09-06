Unprepared

Ingredients

English Muffin Made With Whole Grains: Water, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mono-Nitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Contains Less Than 2% Of: Degermed Yellow Corn Flour, Degermed Yellow Cornmeal, Sodium Bicarbonate, Fumaric Acid, Corn Starch, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate, Salt, Ammonium Chloride, Honey, Calcium Propionate And Potassium Sorbate (Preservatives), Soybean Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar, Fully Cooked Veggie And Grain Patty: Water, Textured Soy Protein Concentrate, Dehydrated Small Red Beans, Soybean Oil, Palm Oil, Egg White, Cooked Brown Rice, Cooked Red Quinoa, Soy Protein Isolate, Modified Cellulose, Oat Fiber, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Apple Extract, Soy Lecithin, Egg White Patty With Spinach And Caramelized Onion: Egg Whites, Spinach, Caramelized Yellow Onions, Modified Tapioca Starch, Carrageenan, Natural Flavor, Salt, Pasteurized Process American Cheese: [Milk, Water, Cream, Contains 2% Or Less Of Cheese Culture, Citric Acid, Color Added, Enzymes, Potassium Citrate, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate].

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

