Jimmy Dean Delights® Turkey Sausage Egg White & Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches
7Give more power to your mornings with Jimmy Dean® Delights Turkey Sausage, Egg White and Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches. Savory turkey sausage, fluffy egg whites and real, melty cheese come together on a whole wheat English muffin for a delicious breakfast at home or on the go. With 18 grams of protein per serving, these heat and serve microwave sandwiches help fuel your day.
- One 4 count package of Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Sausage, Egg White and Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches
- This Jimmy Dean sandwich has 18 grams of protein per serving
- Features savory turkey sausage, egg whites, and melty cheese on a toasty English muffin
- Each English muffin sandwich has 270 calories per sandwich
- Each English muffin sandwich is a good source of whole grains
- Simply heat and serve this quick microwave breakfast sandwich with fresh fruit
Ingredients
Muffin: Water, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Contains Less Than 2% Of: Degermed Yellow Corn Flour, Degermed Yellow Cornmeal, Sodium Bicarbonate, Fumaric Acid, Corn Starch, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate, Salt, Ammonium Chloride, Honey, Calcium Propionate And Potassium Sorbate (Preservatives), Soybean Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar. Fried Egg White Patty: Egg Whites, Modified Tapioca Starch, Carrageenan, Natural Flavors, Salt, Soy Lecithin. Fully Cooked Turkey Sausage Patty: Mechanically Separated Turkey, Turkey, Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Contains 2% Or Less: Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Sugar, Sodium Phosphates, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Modified Food Starch, Caramel Color. Pasteurized Process American Cheese: Milk, Water, Cream, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Cheese Culture, Citric Acid, Color Added, Enzymes, Potassium Citrate, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
