Jimmy Dean Delights® Turkey Sausage Egg White & Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Jimmy Dean Delights® Turkey Sausage Egg White & Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Jimmy Dean Delights® Turkey Sausage Egg White & Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Jimmy Dean Delights® Turkey Sausage Egg White & Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Jimmy Dean Delights® Turkey Sausage Egg White & Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Jimmy Dean Delights® Turkey Sausage Egg White & Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Jimmy Dean Delights® Turkey Sausage Egg White & Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches

4 ct / 5.1 ozUPC: 0007790050241
Purchase Options
Located in BACK WALL

Product Details

7Give more power to your mornings with Jimmy Dean® Delights Turkey Sausage, Egg White and Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches. Savory turkey sausage, fluffy egg whites and real, melty cheese come together on a whole wheat English muffin for a delicious breakfast at home or on the go. With 18 grams of protein per serving, these heat and serve microwave sandwiches help fuel your day.

  • One 4 count package of Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Sausage, Egg White and Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches
  • This Jimmy Dean sandwich has 18 grams of protein per serving
  • Features savory turkey sausage, egg whites, and melty cheese on a toasty English muffin
  • Each English muffin sandwich has 270 calories per sandwich
  • Each English muffin sandwich is a good source of whole grains
  • Simply heat and serve this quick microwave breakfast sandwich with fresh fruit

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size5.11 OZ SERVING, 4 Servings Per Container
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium710mg31%
Total Carbohydrate31g11%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar3g0%
Protein18g36%
Calcium100mg8%
Iron2mg15%
Potassium300mg6%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Muffin: Water, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Contains Less Than 2% Of: Degermed Yellow Corn Flour, Degermed Yellow Cornmeal, Sodium Bicarbonate, Fumaric Acid, Corn Starch, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate, Salt, Ammonium Chloride, Honey, Calcium Propionate And Potassium Sorbate (Preservatives), Soybean Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar. Fried Egg White Patty: Egg Whites, Modified Tapioca Starch, Carrageenan, Natural Flavors, Salt, Soy Lecithin. Fully Cooked Turkey Sausage Patty: Mechanically Separated Turkey, Turkey, Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Contains 2% Or Less: Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Sugar, Sodium Phosphates, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Modified Food Starch, Caramel Color. Pasteurized Process American Cheese: Milk, Water, Cream, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Cheese Culture, Citric Acid, Color Added, Enzymes, Potassium Citrate, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More