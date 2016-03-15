Unprepared

Ingredients

Muffin: Water, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Contains Less Than 2% Of: Degermed Yellow Corn Flour, Degermed Yellow Cornmeal, Sodium Bicarbonate, Fumaric Acid, Corn Starch, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate, Salt, Ammonium Chloride, Honey, Calcium Propionate And Potassium Sorbate (Preservatives), Soybean Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar. Fried Egg White Patty: Egg Whites, Modified Tapioca Starch, Carrageenan, Natural Flavors, Salt, Soy Lecithin. Fully Cooked Turkey Sausage Patty: Mechanically Separated Turkey, Turkey, Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Contains 2% Or Less: Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Sugar, Sodium Phosphates, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Modified Food Starch, Caramel Color. Pasteurized Process American Cheese: Milk, Water, Cream, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Cheese Culture, Citric Acid, Color Added, Enzymes, Potassium Citrate, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More