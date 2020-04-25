Unprepared

Ingredients

Tortilla: Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Blend of Vegetable Oils (Soybean Oil and Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil), Contains 2% or less of the following: Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Sugar, Calcium Propionate (preservative), Dough Conditioner (Wheat Flour, Sorbic Acid), Mono and Diglycerides, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Fumaric Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Scrambled Eggs: Whole Eggs, Skim Milk, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Xanthan Gum, Liquid Pepper Extract, Salt, Citric Acid, Artificial Butter Flavor (Soybean Oil, Butter, Lipolyzed Butter Fat, Flavors and Artificial Flavors), Fully Cooked Pork Sausage Crumbles: Pork, Water, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Sugar, Spices, Natural Flavor (With Maltodextrin, Succinic Acid), Sodium Phosphates, Caramel Color, Three Cheese Sauce: Water, Cheese Blend (Cheddar, Parmesan, And Low-Moisture Mozzarella Cheeses [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes]), Whey, Butter (Cream, Salt), Nonfat Milk, Corn Starch, Contains 2% Or Less Of The Following: Methylcellulose, Natural Flavor, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Spice, Vinegar, Xanthan Gum, Pasteurized Process Cheddar Cheese: [Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Water, Cream, Sodium Phosphates, Salt, Sorbic Acid (Preservative) Vegetable Color (Annatto and Paprika Extract), Powdered Cellulose (To Prevent Caking), Natamycin (Preservative)], Fully Cooked Bacon Bits: Bacon (Cured with Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Smoke Flavoring, Contains 2% or less: Modified Food Starch.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

