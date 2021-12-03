Unprepared

Ingredients

Pancake Batter: Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Artificial Flavor, Dried Egg Yolks, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Dry Milk. Cooked in Vegetable Oil. Fully Cooked Maple Sausage Link: Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Sugar, Soy Protein Concentrate, Contains 2% Or Less: Salt, Dextrose, Pork Stock (Pork Stock, Natural Flavor), Spices, Sodium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Monosodium Glutamate, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Modified Food Starch, Caramel Color, Potassium Lactate, Maple Syrup Solids, BHT, Citric Acid, Sodium Diacetate.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More