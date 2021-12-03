Jimmy Dean® Original Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick
Product Details
Jimmy DeanPancakes and Sausage on a Stick is the perfect addition to your morning routine. This convenient breakfast food features a savory breakfast sausage link wrapped in a pancake batter covering. Made with pork and chicken, the original flavor in Jimmy Dean breakfast snacks cannot be found anywhere else.
- One 12 count pack of Jimmy Dean Pancakes and Sausage on a Stick
- Savory sausage dipped in sweet pancake batter on a stick
- This Jimmy Dean breakfast treat contains 6 grams of protein per serving
- Heat and serve microwave breakfast food is fully cooked and ready in minutes
- Enjoy on its own or drizzled with maple syrup
- Serve Breakfast sausage and pancakes on a stick as part of a delicious breakfast
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Pancake Batter: Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Artificial Flavor, Dried Egg Yolks, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Dry Milk. Cooked in Vegetable Oil. Fully Cooked Maple Sausage Link: Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Sugar, Soy Protein Concentrate, Contains 2% Or Less: Salt, Dextrose, Pork Stock (Pork Stock, Natural Flavor), Spices, Sodium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Monosodium Glutamate, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Modified Food Starch, Caramel Color, Potassium Lactate, Maple Syrup Solids, BHT, Citric Acid, Sodium Diacetate.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More