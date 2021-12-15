Jimmy Dean® Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches Perspective: front
Jimmy Dean® Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches Perspective: back
Jimmy Dean® Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches Perspective: left
Jimmy Dean® Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches Perspective: right
Jimmy Dean® Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches Perspective: top
Jimmy Dean® Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches Perspective: bottom
Jimmy Dean® Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches

8 ct / 4.5 ozUPC: 0007790050311
Product Details

Greet the day with a warm Jimmy Dean® Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich. Featuring seasoned pork sausage, fluffy eggs and melty cheese on a golden baked biscuit, Jimmy Dean biscuit sandwiches are a heat and serve microwave breakfast that is ready in minutes. With 12 grams of protein per serving, a Jimmy Dean sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwich gives you more fuel to help power your morning.

  • One 8 count package of Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
  • Heat and serve breakfast features seasoned pork sausage, fluffy eggs and melty cheese on a golden baked biscuit
  • Jimmy Dean sausage biscuit has 12 grams of protein per serving
  • Each Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich is made with real ingredients
  • Microwave breakfast is ready in minutes and easy to prepare
  • Simply heat each frozen breakfast sandwich in the microwave and serve

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size4.57 OZ SERVING, 8 Servings Per Container
Amount per serving
Calories410
% Daily value*
Total Fat28g36%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol115mg38%
Sodium850mg37%
Total Carbohydrate27g10%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar4g0%
Protein12g20%
Calcium200mg15%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium210mg4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D1mcg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Buttermilk Biscuit: Water, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Contains Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin And Folic Acid), Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Contains Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin And Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Dried Buttermilk, Contains 2% Or Less: Soy Fiber, Sugar, Leavening (Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sodium Bicarbonate, Dextrose, Salt, Natural and Artificial Butter Flavor [Natural Butter Flavor {Maltodextrin, Enzyme Modified Butter [Butter (Cream, Salt), Enzymes], Annatto Extract (Color), Turmeric Extract (Color)}, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Lactic Acid], Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), DATEM, Natural and Artificial Sautéed Butter Type Flavor [Maltodextrin, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Annatto Extract (Color), Turmeric Extract (Color)], Xanthan Gum. Fully Cooked Pork And Chicken Sausage Patty: Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Contains 2% Or Less: Salt, Pork Stock, Spices, Dextrose, Sodium Phosphates, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Flavor, Caramel Color, Grilled Egg Patty: Whole Eggs, Nonfat Milk, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Natural And Artificial Butter Flavor (Soybean Oil, Butter, Lipolyzed Butter Oil, And Natural And Artificial Flavors), Citric Acid, Soy Lecithin (Release Agent), Pasteurized Process American Cheese: Milk, Water, Cream, Contains 2% Or Less Of Cheese Culture, Citric Acid, Color Added, Enzymes, Potassium Citrate, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.