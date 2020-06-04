Jimmy Dean® Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burritos
Kickstart your day with Jimmy Dean® Fully Cooked Sausage Breakfast Burritos. Featuring real eggs, sausage and cheese rolled into soft flour tortillas, these fully cooked breakfast burritos are the ultimate grab and go breakfast. With 11 grams of protein per serving, these burritos are a tasty microwavable breakfast option that is easy to prepare and ready in minutes. For a delicious, easy breakfast at home or on the go, microwave and serve. Includes one 17 oz package of 4 individually wrapped fully cooked sausage breakfast burritos. Jimmy Dean once said, Sausage is a great deal like life. You get out of it what you put in. Which pretty much sums up his magic formula for having a great day. Today's your day to shine on™.
- Real eggs, sausage and cheese rolled into soft flour tortillas
- With 11 grams of protein per serving, serving size 1 burrito
- Microwavable and ready in minutes
- Easy to prepare for a quick, portable breakfast
- Fully cooked and microwave ready, keep frozen
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Tortilla: Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Blend of Vegetable Oils (Soybean Oil and Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil), Contains 2% or less of the following: Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Sugar, Calcium Propionate (preservative), Dough Conditioner (Wheat Flour, Sorbic Acid), Mono and Diglycerides, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Fumaric Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Scrambled Eggs: Whole Eggs, Skim Milk, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Xanthan Gum, Liquid Pepper Extract, Salt, Citric Acid, Artificial Butter Flavor (Soybean Oil, Butter, Lipolyzed Butter Fat, Flavors And Artificial Flavors), Fully Cooked Pork Sausage Crumbles: Pork, Water, Contains 2% Or Less Salt, Sugar, Spices, Natural Flavor (With Maltodextrin, Succinic Acid), Sodium Phosphates, Caramel Color, Three Cheese Sauce: Water, Cheese Blend (Cheddar, Parmesan, And Low-Moisture Mozzarella Cheeses [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes]), Whey, Butter (Cream, Salt), Nonfat Milk, Corn Starch, Contains 2% Or Less Of The Following: Methylcellulose, Natural Flavor, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Spice, Vinegar, Xanthan Gum, Pasteurized Process Cheddar Cheese: [Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Water, Cream, Sodium Phosphates, Salt, Sorbic Acid (Preservative) Vegetable Color (Annatto And Paprika Extract), Powdered Cellulose (To Prevent Caking), Natamycin (Preservative)], Contains 2% Or Less: Modified Food Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
