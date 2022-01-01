Jimmy Dean® Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches
Product Details
Rise and shine for a warm croissant sandwich. Savory pork sausage, fluffy eggs, and melty cheese all come together on a buttery croissant for a perfect start to your day. Packed with 13 grams of protein per serving, Jimmy Dean® Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches give you more fuel to power your morning. Simply heat in the microwave and serve for a delicious breakfast at home or on-the-go.
- Excellent source of protein
- Made with real ingredients
- Ready in minutes and easy to prepare
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Croissant: Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Contains Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin And Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Soybean), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Yeast, Contains 2% Or Less: Isolated Soy Product, Eggs, Salt, Whey, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Mono And Diglycerides, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Soy Lecithin. Fully Cooked Pork And Chicken Sausage Patty: Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Contains 2% Or Less: Salt, Pork Stock, Spices, Dextrose, Sodium Phosphates, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Flavor, Caramel Color. Grilled Egg Patty: Whole Eggs, Nonfat Milk, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Natural And Artificial Butter Flavor (Soybean Oil, Butter, Lipolyzed Butter Oil, And Natural And Artificial Flavors), Citric Acid, Soy Lecithin (Release Agent). Pasteurized Process American Cheese: Milk, Water, Cream, Contains 2% Or Less Of Cheese Culture, Citric Acid, Color Added, Enzymes, Potassium Citrate, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More