Unprepared

Ingredients

Croissant: Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Contains Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin And Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Soybean), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Yeast, Contains 2% Or Less: Isolated Soy Product, Eggs, Salt, Whey, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Mono And Diglycerides, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Fully Cooked Pork And Chicken Sausage Patty: Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Contains 2% Or Less: Salt, Pork Stock, Spices, Dextrose, Sodium Phosphates, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Flavor, Caramel Color, Grilled Egg Patty: Whole Eggs, Nonfat Milk, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Natural And Artificial Butter Flavor (Soybean Oil, Butter, Lipolyzed Butter Oil, And Natural And Artificial Flavors), Citric Acid, Soy Lecithin (Release Agent), Pasteurized Process American Cheese: Milk, Water, Cream, Contains 2% Or Less Of Cheese Culture, Citric Acid, Color Added, Enzymes, Potassium Citrate, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

