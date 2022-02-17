Jimmy Dean® Snack Size Sausage Biscuit Sandwiches
Product Details
The best days start with sausage and biscuits. Featuring seasoned pork sausage patties on mini golden baked biscuits, Jimmy Dean® Snack Size Sausage Biscuit Sandwiches are delicious to the last bite. With 8 grams of protein per serving, these tasty little sandwiches are perfect for breakfast or snacking. Simply microwave and serve for a warm biscuit sandwich at home or on-the-go. Includes 20 biscuit sandwiches.
- One package of 20 snack size breakfast sandwiches
- Features seasoned pork sausage patties on golden baked biscuits
- 8 grams of protein per serving
- Made with real ingredients
- Ready in minutes and easy to prepare
- Simply heat in the microwave and serve
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Buttermilk Biscuit: Water, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Contains Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin And Folic Acid), Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Contains Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin And Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Dried Buttermilk, Contains 2% Or Less: Soy Fiber, Sugar, Leavening (Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sodium Bicarbonate, Dextrose, Salt, Natural And Artificial Butter Flavor [Natural Butter Flavor {Maltodextrin, Enzyme Modified Butter [Butter (Cream, Salt), Enzymes], Annatto Extract (Color), Turmeric Extract (Color)}, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Lactic Acid], Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Datem, Natural And Artificial Sautéed Butter Type Flavor [Maltodextrin, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Annatto Extract (Color), Turmeric Extract (Color)], Xanthan Gum, Fully Cooked Pork And Chicken Sausage Patty: Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Contains 2% Or Less: Salt, Pork Stock, Spices, Dextrose, Sodium Phosphate, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Flavor, Caramel Color.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
