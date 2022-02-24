Job Blocks Board Game Perspective: front
Job Blocks Board Game

1UPC: 0066154189047
What do you want to be when you grow up This entertaining game will enable you to discover a selection of interesting professions and relate them to their workplace and clothing. Moreover you will be able to interact with expressive characters to add to the fun.

Features. Recommended age 36 years. 6 Character 6 Hats. 6 Games Scenery. 1 More Ideas To Play brochureSpecifications. Dimension 8.27" H x 3.74" W x 13.58" L. Weight 1.25 lbs

 

