What do you want to be when you grow up This entertaining game will enable you to discover a selection of interesting professions and relate them to their workplace and clothing. Moreover you will be able to interact with expressive characters to add to the fun.

. Recommended age 36 years. 6 Character 6 Hats. 6 Games Scenery. 1 More Ideas To Play brochure8.27" H x 3.74" W x 13.58" L.1.25 lbs