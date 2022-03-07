Jobar JB8133 Spoton Outdoor Solar Light Perspective: front
Jobar JB8133 Spoton Outdoor Solar Light

1UPC: 0001787402894
Product Details

Illuminate any outdoor area with the Outdoor Solar Motion Light. For convenience and security the bright SMD bulbs will automatically turn on when motion is detected. With a 15ft detection range you can attach the motion light to gutters walls an

Features. The bright SMD bulbs provides automatic illuminate when motion is detected. Motion sensor detects motion up to 15 feet away. The bracket design allows you to attach the light onto most gutters walls fences and moreSpecifications. Weight 0.33 lbs

 

