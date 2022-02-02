Jobar JB8237BLU No Spill Ice Cube Tray, Blue Perspective: front
Jobar JB8237BLU No Spill Ice Cube Tray, Blue

1UPC: 0001787403204
Product Details

Easy to fill and stackable 4X Larger Ice Cubes. Makes oversized ice cubes that keep your drink cold for a longer time. Soft flexible ice cube tray allows you to effortlessly pop out each cube individually. Cover has a small opening so you can fill t

Features. SPILL PREVENTION The clear cover allows you to carry trays without spilling. The small opening provides easy water fillup. STACKABLE The clear cover also allows you to easily stack multiple ice cube trays on top of each other. LONG LASTING ICE CUBES The dense less diluted ice cubes produced provides longer lasting cold beverages. EASY ICE REMOVAL The soft and flexible material allows you to easily pop out each individual ice cubeSpecifications. Color Blue. Weight 0.5 lbs

 

