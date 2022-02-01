Produce and serve long lasting ice cubes without spilling with the nospill Large ice cube tray. Not only do these ice cubes trays include a clear cover for optimal spill protection but they also allow you to easily stack the big ice cube trays onto each other. The ice trays cover includes a small opening for easy water fillup. The soft and flexible rubber ice cube trays allow you to easily pop out Each ice cube. These dual color big ice cube trays comes in a set of 2. If youre looking for a set of unique novelty ice cube trays these may be the best ice cube trays for you

Dual Color.0.66 lbs