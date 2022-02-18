Find your home and apartment storage solutions with the 3 tier pantry skinny storage shelf. This side cabinet storage allows you to store kitchen products food cleaning supplies and other items. The skinny storage shelf has wheels and casters that allows you to slide the cupboard at ease. Use the pantry skinny storage shelf as a washer dryer laundry Tower skinny spice rack or a side cabinet storage for your bathroom laundry room and garage. The shelf has a 30 pound capacity and it can fit in between your refrigerator and counter.

. Slim slide out storage cart this side cabinet storage cart allows you to easily store kitchen products food cleaning supplies and other items. Easy lightweight mobility This pullout Skinny storage shelf is designed with wheels and casters which allow it to glide effortlessly for easy access and use.. Stay organized save space the next step to a more organized You. Easily slide outofsight and make your home less cluttered.Black.3Tier.3.96 lbs