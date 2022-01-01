Dual use - the steamer's dual function allows you to cook your meal in a microwave or over a sauce pan Heat direction: The innovative lid directs the steamed heat away from the food and into the water tray for that perfectly steamed meal Two Tier cooking: The two-tiered food holder provides a much quicker cooking time Easy wash: the Steamer is dishwasher safe Flexible fit: The Steamer can be used with a 7" or 8" saucepan

Color: Medium Green

Medium Green Dimension: 10 x 10 x 5.5"

10 x 10 x 5.5" Weight: 2.2 lbs