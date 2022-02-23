Jobe's® Organics Granular Fertilizer for Azaleas, Camelias and Rhododendrons (5-4-3) gives gardeners a fuss-free environmentally friendly option for healthy and beautiful plants. The first fast-acting organic fertilizer for results you can really see. Jobe's Organics Granular Fertilizers with Jobe's Biozome is a new and unique family of 100% organic fertilizer formulas.

The secret is in Jobe's Biozome, a consortium of three microorganisms - bacteria, mycorrhizal fungi plus a unique species of Archaea - an extremely aggressive microorganism that quickly breaks down even complex materials and minerals into basic nutrients and trace elements that plants can readily absorb. With Jobe's Organics you will see results faster. For best results, use Jobe's Organics Granular Fertilizer ACR formula at time of planting then twice per year in Spring & Fall.