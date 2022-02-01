Hover to Zoom
Jobe's Organics® Bone Meal Fertilizer Spikes
50 pkUPC: 0007303506328
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Organic bone meal spikes. 50 fertilizer spikes featuring a slow release formula. 100% organic source of phosphorus and calcium. Encourages healthy cell and seed development, helps to prevent blossom-end rot, and promotes optimum plant yields and sturdy root systems. Ideal for use with vegetable plants, root vegetables, flowering bulbs, corns, and tubers.
- Formulation: 2-14-0
- Count: 50 Spikes
- Feeding Period: 8 Weeks