Organic bone meal spikes. 50 fertilizer spikes featuring a slow release formula. 100% organic source of phosphorus and calcium. Encourages healthy cell and seed development, helps to prevent blossom-end rot, and promotes optimum plant yields and sturdy root systems. Ideal for use with vegetable plants, root vegetables, flowering bulbs, corns, and tubers.

Formulation: 2-14-0

Count: 50 Spikes

Feeding Period: 8 Weeks