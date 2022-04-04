Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: front
Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0018898500013
Product Details

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon contains fruit sourced from varied regions across California to create an elegant and well-balanced wine. This dry red wine opens with dark, concentrated fruit flavors, followed by velvety tannins on the mid-palate and notes of vanilla on the long, textured finish. Serve this Cabernet Sauvignon red wine with steak, asparagus or a charcuterie board.

  • Cabernet Sauvignon wine featuring dark, concentrated fruit flavors
  • Dry red wine with aromas of blackberry and black cherry, balanced tannins and a long, textured finish
  • Earned 90 points from Decanter
  • Dry wine that pairs exceptionally well with steak, asparagus and a charcuterie board
  • Sourced from vineyards in Napa, Sonoma, Paso Robles, Monterey, Mendocino and Lodi
  • California wine aged in 25% new American oak for 18 months
  • One 750mL wine bottle of Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine, 13.9% ABV