Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon contains fruit sourced from varied regions across California to create an elegant and well-balanced wine. This dry red wine opens with dark, concentrated fruit flavors, followed by velvety tannins on the mid-palate and notes of vanilla on the long, textured finish. Serve this Cabernet Sauvignon red wine with steak, asparagus or a charcuterie board.

Cabernet Sauvignon wine featuring dark, concentrated fruit flavors

Dry red wine with aromas of blackberry and black cherry, balanced tannins and a long, textured finish

Earned 90 points from Decanter

Dry wine that pairs exceptionally well with steak, asparagus and a charcuterie board

Sourced from vineyards in Napa, Sonoma, Paso Robles, Monterey, Mendocino and Lodi

California wine aged in 25% new American oak for 18 months

One 750mL wine bottle of Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine, 13.9% ABV