Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Joel Gott California Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0018898500003
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine features bright fruit flavors and well-balanced acidity with aromas of ripe pear, peach, melon and honeysuckle with citrus notes. On the palate, the wine opens with bright fruit flavors and acidity, followed by a round mouthfeel on the mid-palate and crisp minerality on the finish. Enjoy this dry white wine with a fresh Cobb salad or simple hors d'oeuvres.
- Dry white wine showcases bright fruit flavors with citrus notes
- Aromas of ripe pear, peach, melon and honeysuckle with a round mouthfeel on the mid-palate and crisp minerality on the finish
- Pair this bottled wine with a fresh Cobb salad, some simple hors d'oeuvres or fresh ahi tuna poke nachos
- California wine sourced from vineyards in Sonoma, Monterey, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo
- Fruit from each vineyard is whole cluster pressed to retain delicate fruit flavors
- Unoaked Chardonnay wine is fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks
- One 750mL wine bottle of Joel Gott California Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine, 13.9% ABV