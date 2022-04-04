Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine features bright fruit flavors and well-balanced acidity with aromas of ripe pear, peach, melon and honeysuckle with citrus notes. On the palate, the wine opens with bright fruit flavors and acidity, followed by a round mouthfeel on the mid-palate and crisp minerality on the finish. Enjoy this dry white wine with a fresh Cobb salad or simple hors d'oeuvres.

Dry white wine showcases bright fruit flavors with citrus notes

Aromas of ripe pear, peach, melon and honeysuckle with a round mouthfeel on the mid-palate and crisp minerality on the finish

Pair this bottled wine with a fresh Cobb salad, some simple hors d'oeuvres or fresh ahi tuna poke nachos

California wine sourced from vineyards in Sonoma, Monterey, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo

Fruit from each vineyard is whole cluster pressed to retain delicate fruit flavors

Unoaked Chardonnay wine is fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks

One 750mL wine bottle of Joel Gott California Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine, 13.9% ABV