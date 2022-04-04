Joel Gott California Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: front
Joel Gott California Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: back
Joel Gott California Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: left
Joel Gott California Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: right
Joel Gott California Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: top
Joel Gott California Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: bottom
Joel Gott California Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0018898500003
Located in AISLE 3

Product Details

Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine features bright fruit flavors and well-balanced acidity with aromas of ripe pear, peach, melon and honeysuckle with citrus notes. On the palate, the wine opens with bright fruit flavors and acidity, followed by a round mouthfeel on the mid-palate and crisp minerality on the finish. Enjoy this dry white wine with a fresh Cobb salad or simple hors d'oeuvres.

  • Dry white wine showcases bright fruit flavors with citrus notes
  • Aromas of ripe pear, peach, melon and honeysuckle with a round mouthfeel on the mid-palate and crisp minerality on the finish
  • Pair this bottled wine with a fresh Cobb salad, some simple hors d'oeuvres or fresh ahi tuna poke nachos
  • California wine sourced from vineyards in Sonoma, Monterey, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo
  • Fruit from each vineyard is whole cluster pressed to retain delicate fruit flavors
  • Unoaked Chardonnay wine is fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks
  • One 750mL wine bottle of Joel Gott California Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine, 13.9% ABV