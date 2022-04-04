Hover to Zoom
Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0018898500028
Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine is a well-rounded, balanced and fruit-forward bottled wine that showcases aromas of Meyer lemon, key lime and pear. On the palate, the wine opens with bright acidity and citrus notes followed by a smooth, elongated mid-palate with stone fruit flavors and a long, clean, balanced finish. This Oregon wine pairs well with prosciutto, melon and mint salad.
- Oregon wine with bright acidity, citrus notes and stone fruit flavors
- Pinot Gris wine with aromas of Meyer lemon, key lime and pear with notes of peach blossoms and a long, clean balanced finish
- Perfect bottled wine to pair with prosciutto, melon and mint salad
- Oregon wine made with fruit from Willamette Valley
- Harvested fruit is hand sorted and gently pressed to retain its delicate aromatics
- Long, cool fermentation in stainless steel tanks preserves the varietal characteristics of the fruit
- One 750mL wine bottle of Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine, 13.2 % ABV