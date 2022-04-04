Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine Perspective: front
Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine
Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine Perspective: left
Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine Perspective: right
Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine Perspective: top
Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine Perspective: bottom
Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0018898500028
Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine is a well-rounded, balanced and fruit-forward bottled wine that showcases aromas of Meyer lemon, key lime and pear. On the palate, the wine opens with bright acidity and citrus notes followed by a smooth, elongated mid-palate with stone fruit flavors and a long, clean, balanced finish. This Oregon wine pairs well with prosciutto, melon and mint salad.

  • Oregon wine with bright acidity, citrus notes and stone fruit flavors
  • Pinot Gris wine with aromas of Meyer lemon, key lime and pear with notes of peach blossoms and a long, clean balanced finish
  • Perfect bottled wine to pair with prosciutto, melon and mint salad
  • Oregon wine made with fruit from Willamette Valley
  • Harvested fruit is hand sorted and gently pressed to retain its delicate aromatics
  • Long, cool fermentation in stainless steel tanks preserves the varietal characteristics of the fruit
  • One 750mL wine bottle of Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine, 13.2 % ABV