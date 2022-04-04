Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine is a well-rounded, balanced and fruit-forward bottled wine that showcases aromas of Meyer lemon, key lime and pear. On the palate, the wine opens with bright acidity and citrus notes followed by a smooth, elongated mid-palate with stone fruit flavors and a long, clean, balanced finish. This Oregon wine pairs well with prosciutto, melon and mint salad.

Oregon wine with bright acidity, citrus notes and stone fruit flavors

Pinot Gris wine with aromas of Meyer lemon, key lime and pear with notes of peach blossoms and a long, clean balanced finish

Perfect bottled wine to pair with prosciutto, melon and mint salad

Oregon wine made with fruit from Willamette Valley

Harvested fruit is hand sorted and gently pressed to retain its delicate aromatics

Long, cool fermentation in stainless steel tanks preserves the varietal characteristics of the fruit

One 750mL wine bottle of Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris White Wine, 13.2 % ABV