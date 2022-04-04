Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc White Wine is made with a blend of fruit from varied growing regions across California, creating a balanced, food-friendly wine. This dry white wine opens with ripe, tropical fruit flavors followed by crisp, refreshing acidity on the mid-palate and a long, clean, balanced finish. Serve this dry wine with ahi tuna burgers, pizza or fresh fruit such as cantaloupe.

Sauvignon Blanc wine with ripe, tropical fruit flavors

Aromas of pineapple, mango and peach with crisp, refreshing acidity on the mid-palate and a long, clean, balanced finish

Awarded 92 points and earned a place in the Top 100 Wines of 2020 from Wine Spectator

Food-friendly dry white wine that pairs well with ahi tuna burgers, pizza or fresh fruit

California wine sourced from vineyards in Napa, Sonoma, Monterey, Santa Barbara and Lake County

A long, cool fermentation in stainless steel tanks preserves the wine's fruit and natural acidity

One 750mL wine bottle of Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, 13.9% ABV