Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0018898500011
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc White Wine is made with a blend of fruit from varied growing regions across California, creating a balanced, food-friendly wine. This dry white wine opens with ripe, tropical fruit flavors followed by crisp, refreshing acidity on the mid-palate and a long, clean, balanced finish. Serve this dry wine with ahi tuna burgers, pizza or fresh fruit such as cantaloupe.
- Sauvignon Blanc wine with ripe, tropical fruit flavors
- Aromas of pineapple, mango and peach with crisp, refreshing acidity on the mid-palate and a long, clean, balanced finish
- Awarded 92 points and earned a place in the Top 100 Wines of 2020 from Wine Spectator
- Food-friendly dry white wine that pairs well with ahi tuna burgers, pizza or fresh fruit
- California wine sourced from vineyards in Napa, Sonoma, Monterey, Santa Barbara and Lake County
- A long, cool fermentation in stainless steel tanks preserves the wine's fruit and natural acidity
- One 750mL wine bottle of Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, 13.9% ABV