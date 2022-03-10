DIGI02 FINGER PULSE OXIMETER JOHN BUNN The new John Bunn DigiO2 Finger Pulse Oximeter provides fast, reliable and accurate oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate and perfusion index (or pulse strength) measurements. Its compact design makes it an ideal solution for EMS, hospital and clinical settings along as well as for home use. Features & Performance:

Lightweight, pocket-size solution

Provides fast and accurate SpO2, pulse rate and pulse strength measurements.

Large LED color display that allows for easy-to-see day or night use

Simple one button operation

Automatic power on/off function (shuts off after 8 seconds of non operation to conserve batteries)

Display: Oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate and PI measurements. Bar graph display. Multi-directional display so readings can be viewed from any angle. Display Range: SpO2: 35% to 99% Pulse Rate: 25 to 250 bpm Perfusion Index 0.2%

20% Accuracy (% SpO2): 75%

99% ± 2% 50%

75% ± 3% Pulse Rate Accuracy: 25 to 250 bpm ±2bpm