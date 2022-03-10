DIGIOX FINGER PULSE OXIMETER JOHN BUNN The DigiOx Finger Pulse Oximeter provides simple, fast, and accurate oxygen saturation (SpO2) and pulse rate measurements. Its lightweight and compact design makes it an ideal solution for home, clinical and EMS settings.

Features & Performance: Lightweight, pocket-size solution Provides fast and accurate SpO2 and pulse rate measurements Multiple-directional display for easy read Large LED color display that is easy to read Adjustable 10 settings for brightness level Simple one button operation Automatic power off function to conserve batteries Accommodates widest range of finger sizes from pediatric to adult 1 year warranty Display: Oxygen saturation (SpO2), Pulse rate and Plethysmogram Multi-directional display so readings can be viewed from any angle Display Range: SpO2: 70% to 99% Pulse Rate: 30 to 235 bpm Accuracy (% SpO2): 70%

100% ±3% Pulse Rate Accuracy: 30-99bpm,±2bpm 100-235bpm, ±2%