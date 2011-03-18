John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Styling Mousse Perspective: front
John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Styling Mousse Perspective: back
John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Styling Mousse Perspective: left
John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Styling Mousse Perspective: right
John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Styling Mousse

7.2 ozUPC: 0071722612725
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse creates soft, natural-looking definition in curls and ringlets. This mousse locks in moisture while enhancing curls and taming your frizz, and its alcohol-free formula won't weigh hair down or dry it out. Use a small amount on damp hair that’s air dried or blow dried with a diffuser for healthy-looking, springy, glossy curls.

Ingredients
Water , Isobutane , Vp/methacrylamide/vinyl Imidazole Copolymer , Polyquaternium-46 . Propane . Laureth-3 , Phenoxyethanol , Ceteareth-25 , Cocotrimonium Methosulfate , Disodium EDTA , Fragrance , Ethylhexylglycerin , Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible