John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse creates soft, natural-looking definition in curls and ringlets. This mousse locks in moisture while enhancing curls and taming your frizz, and its alcohol-free formula won't weigh hair down or dry it out. Use a small amount on damp hair that’s air dried or blow dried with a diffuser for healthy-looking, springy, glossy curls.