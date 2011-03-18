John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Styling Mousse
Product Details
John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse creates soft, natural-looking definition in curls and ringlets. This mousse locks in moisture while enhancing curls and taming your frizz, and its alcohol-free formula won't weigh hair down or dry it out. Use a small amount on damp hair that’s air dried or blow dried with a diffuser for healthy-looking, springy, glossy curls.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Isobutane , Vp/methacrylamide/vinyl Imidazole Copolymer , Polyquaternium-46 . Propane . Laureth-3 , Phenoxyethanol , Ceteareth-25 , Cocotrimonium Methosulfate , Disodium EDTA , Fragrance , Ethylhexylglycerin , Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
