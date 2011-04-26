Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
John Frieda Frizz Ease Straight Fixation Styling Créme
5 ozUPC: 0071722613704
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
What it does: Smooths and moisturizes for silky straight styles that last up to 24–hours. Contains heat protection for sleek, straight styling without the frizz.
- BLOCKS FRIZZ AND IMPROVES MANAGEABILITY - Straight Fixation Styling Creme is formulated to fight the frizz, straightening hair and making styling a breeze