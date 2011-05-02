Hover to Zoom
John Frieda Luminous Glaze Clear Shine Gloss
6.5 fl ozUPC: 0071722612422
Using exclusive technology previously available only at our salons, John Frieda Luminous Glaze Clear Shine Gloss showers hair with salon-fresh shine and dramatically improves texture for silky smoothness, without ever damaging hair.
The Clear Shine formula doesn't contain color, so every hair color shade, whether natural, highlighted or color-treated can experience clear, dazzling shine every day. Its patented formula is versatile enough to include in your everyday morning routine or use as a once-a-week shine surge treatment.
Shine results intensify over time so the more you use it, the more you shine.
- Intensify Glossy Shine and Dramatically Smooth Texture
- For All Hair Shades
- Shine Booster
- Ammonia, Dye & Peroxide-Free
- Will Not Damage Hair
- Will Not Change Hair Color