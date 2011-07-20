John Frieda Luxurious Volume Thickening Mousse Perspective: front
John Frieda Luxurious Volume Thickening Mousse

7.5 ozUPC: 0071722613175
Lightweight volume lifting mousse for bouncy, touchable softness. Formulated with Air-Silk Technology, our lightweight formula plumps hair for a fuller look that's soft to the touch.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Water , Isobutane , Polyquaternium-16 , Hydrofluorocarbon 152a . Propane , PVP , Cocamidopropyl Pg-dimonium Chloride Phosphate , Disodium EDTA , Cocamidopropyl Betaine , Fragrance , Laureth-12 , Sodium Citrate , Ethylhexylglycerin , Caffeine , Phenoxyethanol .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
