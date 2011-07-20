Ingredients

: Water , Isobutane , Polyquaternium-16 , Hydrofluorocarbon 152a . Propane , PVP , Cocamidopropyl Pg-dimonium Chloride Phosphate , Disodium EDTA , Cocamidopropyl Betaine , Fragrance , Laureth-12 , Sodium Citrate , Ethylhexylglycerin , Caffeine , Phenoxyethanol .

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

