John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Controlled Lightening Spray
Product Details
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Hydrogen Peroxide , Polysorbate 20 , Disodium Phosphate , Phosphoric Acid , Fragrance , Vp/va Copolymer , Polyquaternium-47 , Polyquaternium-55 , Propylene Glycol , Ext . Violet 2 , Vitis vinifera ( Grape ) Juice Extract , Chamomilla recutita ( Matricaria ) Flower Extract , Citrus Medica Limonium (Lemon) Peel Extract , Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extract , Glycerin , Alcohol , Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract , Tocopherol , Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil . .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More