John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Controlled Lightening Spray

3.5 fl ozUPC: 0071722615545
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Hydrogen Peroxide , Polysorbate 20 , Disodium Phosphate , Phosphoric Acid , Fragrance , Vp/va Copolymer , Polyquaternium-47 , Polyquaternium-55 , Propylene Glycol , Ext . Violet 2 , Vitis vinifera ( Grape ) Juice Extract , Chamomilla recutita ( Matricaria ) Flower Extract , Citrus Medica Limonium (Lemon) Peel Extract , Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extract , Glycerin , Alcohol , Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract , Tocopherol , Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil . .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.