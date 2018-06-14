Gently cleanse your baby's skin and hair with Johnson's CottonTouch Newborn Baby Wash and Shampoo. Specially formulated to be gentle on your newborn's sensitive skin, this nourishing baby wash and baby shampoo leaves skin and hair clean and touchably soft. Our Johnson's No More Tears won't irritate your baby's delicate eyes during bath time. The light, velvety texture of the wash rinses easily and leaves your baby's hair and skin feeling clean and moisturized. From Johnson's, the number-one choice of hospitals, this tear-free baby wash and shampoo is pH balanced, hypoallergenic, free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and dyes. The baby bath wash is blended with real cotton and is soft on a newborn's skin as it gently washes away dirt & germs. Our safety assurance process is designed to meet or exceed governmental regulatory cosmetic standards around the world, so you can feel good about using CottonTouch Newborn Baby Body Wash and Shampoo on your little one.