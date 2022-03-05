Hover to Zoom
Johnsonville Mild Italian Sausage Links
19 ozUPC: 0007778200816
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1grilled link (82 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat21g32.31%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium570mg23.75%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein14g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork, Water, Corn Syrup and Less Than 2% of the Following: Pork Broth With Natural Flavorings, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Paprika, Natural Flavor, BHA, Propyl Gallate, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
