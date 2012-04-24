Johnsonville® Original Summer Sausage Perspective: front
Johnsonville® Original Summer Sausage Perspective: back
Johnsonville® Original Summer Sausage

12 ozUPC: 0007778200011
Product Details

  • 10g of protein per serving
  • Made with 100% Premium Pork

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23.08%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium680mg28.33%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein10g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Meat Ingredients (Pork, Beef), Salt and Less Than 2% of the Following: Dextrose, Spices, Monosodium Glutamate, Sodium Erythorbate, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Natural Flavoring, Sodium Nitrate

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
