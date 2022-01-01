The team at Johnsonville has created the ultimate ‘Surround-Browning’ system with Intellisense temperature control: Golden brown, super juicy grilling every time. The uniquely shaped, non stick plates are built to bring you to grilling perfection. Each individual grill slot is sized and shaped to hold and hug Brats and Sausages in position while they sear. Brats and Sausages won’t overcook or dry out because Intellisense automatically tests for doneness and will shut the grill off when internal temperature is reached. You can grill an entire tray of sausage at once, or just one. Because the grill plates molded to hold each sausage individually, you won’t find cold spots or overcooked portions ever. The removable drip tray catches any excess drippings, and cleanup is top notch! The non stick coated drip plates snap out for dishwasher cleaning. Brats and Sausages are the perfect protein for meals anytime, and this grill is kitchen counter worthy – from homes to apartments, RV’s, and dorms. In less time than firing up the outdoor grill, you’ll be enjoying perfectly cooked Brats and Sausage at your dining room table.

REMOVABLE COOKING PLATES: Sear meat to golden brown perfection and seal in the juices, all with less hassle to clean

INTELLISENSE TECHNOLOGY: Alerts you when sausage is done throughout

ENCLOSED DESIGN: Even heating throughout eliminates splattering, capturing excess drippings

COOKS QUICKLY: Fresh breakfast links and patties ready in 7-8 minutes and fresh dinner links ready in 10-15 minutes

CUSTOMIZED COOKING PLATES: Allows flexibility to cook different serving sizes - perfect for making brats, brat patties, and sausage links