Not just any ordinary grill, the Sizzling Sausage Grill is designed to capture the juiciness and delicious flavor of Johnsonville brats and sausage. The team at Johnsonville has created the ultimate 'surround-browning' system with Intellisense temperature control, leading to golden brown, super juicy grilling every time. The uniquely shaped, non-stick plates are built to bring you grilling perfection. Each individual grill slot is sized and shaped to hold and hug brats and sausages in position while they sear. Brats and sausages won’t overcook or dry out because Intellisense automatically tests for doneness and will shut the grill off when internal temperature is reached.

You can grill an entire tray of sausages at once, or just one. Because the grill plates are molded to hold each sausage individually, you won’t find cold spots or overcooked portions. The removable drip tray catches any excess drippings, and cleanup is easy! The non-stick coated drip plates snap out for dishwasher cleaning. Brats and sausages are the perfect protein for meals anytime, and this grill is kitchen counter-worthy, from homes to apartments, RV’s, and dorms. In less time than firing up the outdoor grill, you’ll be enjoying perfectly cooked brats and sausages at your dining room table.

Sears 5 sausages to perfection and seals in juices

Temperature probe alerts you when sausage is cooked throughout

Enclosed design provides even heating and eliminates splatter

Cooks quickly in 10-15 minutes

Removable cooking plates and drip tray are dishwasher safe for no-hassle cleanup

In-Package Weight: 10.0 Pound

In-Package Dimensions: 13.63 Inch x 13.5 Inch x 7.0 Inch

Model: BTG0498

Warranty: 2-Year Limited Warranty

Wattage: 1200 Watts