Joico's original, award-winning intensive protein reconstructor rebuilds and improves the structure of hair. Reconstructor features Quadramine Complex, an exclusive blend of low molecular weight and size proteins. This balance of 19 essential amino acids (the building blocks of hair) adheres quickly and effectively to ensure maximum protection and reconstruction from the cuticle to the cortex. Color-safe. A powerful five-minute reconstructor that rebuilds and strengthens stressed physically and/or chemically treated hair. Lost or depleted amino acids are replenished with a high concentration of Quadramine Complex for maximum reconstruction and protection from the cuticle to the cortex. Weak and damaged hair is restored to its original strength and condition, helping to prevent color loss and making your hair more responsive to styling.