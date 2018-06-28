JOLLY RANCHER and TWIZZLERS Party Mix is a variety pack of all your favorite JOLLY RANCHER and TWIZZLERS fruit flavored candy. This bag of candy is perfect for celebrations or for keeping your candy dish filled. Enjoy a fun candy assortment with JOLLY RANCHER Fruit Chews, Lollipops and Hard Candy, as well as TWIZZLERS NIBS Candy in Cherry Flavor, TWIZZLERS Twists Candy in Strawberry Flavor and TWIZZLERS PULL 'N' PEEL Candy in Cherry Flavor. Assorted hard candy and soft candy are great for any holiday, from Halloween to Easter. Packed in a shareable bag.

One bag of JOLLY RANCHER and TWIZZLERS Party Mix

Great as a sweet treat or for giving out on holidays and at parties

Packaged in a large bag that’s perfect for sharing with family, friends and coworkers

This assorted bag of hard and chewy candy includes a nice variety of delicious treats

Candies are individually sealed for lasting freshness or bringing on the go