Jolly Rancher Original Flavor Assorted Gummies
3.5 ozUPC: 0001070085840
Discover a new way to love your favorite JOLLY RANCHER fruit flavors with JOLLY RANCHER Gummies. With their fun character shapes and intense taste, these soft and chewy candies are a treat worth savoring and sharing.
- Includes one (1) box of JOLLY RANCHER Gummies Original Fruit flavored Candy
- Theater box of candy is a movie time favorite
- JOLLY RANCHER fruit flavors include: green apple, blue raspberry, cherry, grape, and watermelon
- Same Jolly Rancher taste, but now in chewy gummy candies
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size7pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium35mg1.52%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Sugar18g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Cornstarch, Contains 2% or Less of: Malic Acid, Natural & Artificial Flavor, Sodium Citrate, Mineral Oil, Carnauba Wax, Artificial Color (Red 40, Blue 1, Yellow 5, Yellow 6), Limonene.
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
