Jolly Rancher Sour Gummies
3.5 ozUPC: 0001070085841
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
A mix of five fruity favorites in just one box of chewy gummies sours? You wouldn't have thought it possible if you didn't know Jolly Rancher candy. These fruit candies make the perfect display all year thanks to vibrant colors and attractive Jolly Rancher fruit shapes.
- Contains one (1) 3.5-ounce box of Jolly Rancher Assorted Fruit Flavored Gummies Sours Candy
- Soft and chewy gummy candies bursting with sour fruity flavors like watermelon, green apple, cherry, grape and blue raspberry for snack time at home, at work and on the road
- An exciting assortment of sour, chewy gummies candy in a movie theater box ready to satisfy your snacking needs
- An unbelievably delicious and tart gummy selection featuring bold colors and even bolder fruit flavors
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9pieces (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Cornstarch, Malic Acid, Contains 2% or Less of: Natural & Artificial Flavor, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Artificial Color (Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
