Ingredients

Skim Milk, Sugar, Cream, Corn Syrup, Enriched Unbleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Condensed Skim Milk, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Dextrose, Pecans, Cocoa Alkali Processed, Sweetened Condensed Skim Milk (Skim Milk, Sugar), Cocoa, Margarine (Liquid and Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Mono and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, To Preserve Freshness [Sodium Benzoate, Calcium Disodium EDTA], Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Colored With [Beta Carotene], Vitamin A Palmitate Added), Modified Cornstarch, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Soybean Oil, Colored With (Caramel Color, Annatto, Beta Carotene), Whey, Corn Flour, Baking Soda, Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavor, Butter (Cream), Soy Lecithin, Mono and Diglycerides, Chocolate Liquor, To Preserve Freshness (Potassium Sorbate), Locust Bean Gum, Sodium Caseinate, Artificial Flavor, Citric Acid, Cellulose Gum, Polysorbate 60, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soy Protein Isolate, Carbohydrate Gum, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.