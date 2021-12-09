Hover to Zoom
Jones Cream Soda
12 fl ozUPC: 0062022120009
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Inverted Cane Sugar, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Phosphoric Acid, Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate (as Preservatives).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More