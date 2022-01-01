Ingredients

Pork Livers, Pork, Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Ascorbate and/or Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Potassium Lactate, Water, Salt, Spices, Dehydrated Onions, Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Ascorbate, Sugar, Sodium Nitrite

Allergen Info

Free from Celery and its Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Lupine and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More