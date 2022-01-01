Jones Dairy Farm Braunschweiger Sliced Liverwurst Perspective: front
Jones Dairy Farm Braunschweiger Sliced Liverwurst Perspective: back
Jones Dairy Farm Braunschweiger Sliced Liverwurst Perspective: top
Jones Dairy Farm Braunschweiger Sliced Liverwurst

8 ozUPC: 0003390000074
Product Details

Enjoy the smooth, creamy taste our family’s Old World Braunschweiger and the convenience of ready-to-use slices. This product is certified gluten free.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2slices (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium410mg17.08%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Protein7g
Iron3.6mg20%
Vitamin A8500Number of International Units170%
Vitamin C9mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pork Livers, Pork, Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Ascorbate and/or Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Potassium Lactate, Water, Salt, Spices, Dehydrated Onions, Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Ascorbate, Sugar, Sodium Nitrite

Allergen Info
Free from Celery and its Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Lupine and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
