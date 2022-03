Jordan 1 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture Clear Seedy

Shape an exterior space with sheer elegance, adding this rounded post lantern to a garden or walkway. With a gorgeous rubbed bronze finish, its decorative ring accents and traditional jar top offer a soft, romantic Asian influence.

Collection : Jordan

Frame Finish : Oil Rubbed Bronze

Frame Material : Aluminum

Shade Finish/Color : Clear Seedy

Shade Material : Glass

Bulbs 1 x 60 Watt - Medium

Dimmable (Yes/No) : Yes

Dimension : L x 8 W x 16.5 H ;Weight : 5.25