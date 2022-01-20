Jordan Manufacturing Deep Seat Pillow Back Set - Veranda Red Perspective: front
2 pcUPC: 0001823278128
Purchase Options

Product Details

**This item is made to order and may take up to 20 days to produce and ship.

  • Made of spun polyester fabric designed for life outdoors
  • Dense fiber for comfort
  • Matching ties and hanger loop for a tailored look
  • Great seat to rest comfortably at the end of a hard day
  • Easy to maintain with warm water and mild soap solution spot cleaning

Includes:

  • 24 x 24 x 6-inch Seat Cushion
  • 26.5 x 22.5 x 6-inch Back Cushion

Model: 9740PK1-2569D