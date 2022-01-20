Hover to Zoom
Jordan Manufacturing French Edge Chaise Chair Cushion - Veranda Red
72 inUPC: 0001823278091
Purchase Options
Product Details
**This item is made to order and may take up to 20 days to produce and ship.
- Made of spun polyester fabric designed for life outdoors
- Dense fiber for comfort
- Matching ties and hanger loop for a tailored look
- Great seat to rest comfortably at the end of a hard day
- Easy to maintain with warm water and mild soap solution spot cleaning
Model: 9552PK1-2569D
Dimensions: 22.0 Inch x 72.0 Inch x 4.0 Inch